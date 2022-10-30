Namesake gathering in Tokyo smashes world record

Remembering names at a party is never easy, except at a gathering in Tokyo on Saturday where all 178 guests were called Hirokazu Tanaka -- breaking a record previously held by 164 Martha Stewarts.

Hirokazu Tanakas from all walks of life came together for the record attempt, including a three-year-old toddler, an 80-year-old and even one who flew in from Hanoi.

Wearing identical T-shirts emblazoned with their name, they sat still in a packed theatre for five minutes, as per the Guinness rules, before an official from the organisation declared a new record.

"Congratulations on your achievement!" the judge said, a declaration met by roaring cheers.