Heritage goes global

Friendship on Friday commemorated its 20th anniversary. This was a special milestone for the NGO and they celebrated their achievements on the occasion. During a day-long programme, they held several events to display their various initiatives with nature and the environment, their efforts to turn around people's lives. In general, Friendship is known for its floating hospital and its boat replicas. But it also has a special story of changing the lives of girls on the chars (river islands), empowering them and helping them to be self-reliant.

Their initiative, Colours of the Chars, is as colourful as its name. These are the colours that have splashed across the world. If we talk about fashion for development, this is it. Colours of the Chars is changing the colours of lives there. The flash of that colour on the catwalk of a five-star hotel, gave us a glimpse of just how much is happening on those remote stretches of land. It is the women of those chars who are behind the creations on display. It is the magic of their nimble fingers that has taken this fashion far and wide around the world. Their work adorns the environmentally conscious fashionistas. Runa Khan, the founder and executive director of Friendship, told this touching tale at the outset of the programme.