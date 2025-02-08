Reduce your sugar consumption
Some people have a sweet tooth and add an excessive amount of sugar to everything. Many feel unsatisfied until they have eaten something sweet. Excessive sugar consumption can lead to serious health issues.
Sugar stimulates release of dopamine, creates a cycle of craving and activates the brain’s reward system through overconsumption. Over time, this increases dependence on sugar and contributes to metabolic complications. White sugar is often considered harmful and the less it is consumed, the better.
Below are of sugar’s harmful effects:
Health issues
• Excessive sugar consumption, particularly in sugary drinks and processed foods, is a leading cause of weight gain and obesity.
• Overuse of sugar can drive metabolic processes towards insulin resistance, which is a major contributor to Type 2 diabetes.
• Fructose, a component of white sugar (sucrose) and high-fructose corn syrup, is metabolised in the liver. Excess sugar or carbohydrates can accumulate as triglycerides, leading to fatty liver disease.
• Excessive sugar intake is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, contributing to high blood pressure, inflammation and unhealthy cholesterol levels.
• An excess of sugar may also play a role in increasing the risk of stroke.
• Sugar is a primary cause of oral and dental decay, as it serves as food source for harmful bacteria in the mouth.
• Consuming excessive sugar is associated with an increased risk of depression and anxiety.
Addiction
Sugar can increase dopamine release in the brain, leading to addictive behaviour and cravings. This makes it difficult to reduce sugar intakes over time.
Inflammation and immunity
• Consistent high sugar consumption can cause inflammation, which is linked to conditions such as arthritis and certain types of cancer. It can also weaken the immune system, making the body more susceptible to infections.
How to reduce sugar toxicity
• Limit carbohydrate intake: the American Heart Association recommends that women consume no more than 6 teaspoons (25 grams) of sugar per day, while men should not exceed 9 teaspoons (38 grams).
• Read food labels: Beware of hidden sugars in processed foods such as sauces, pickles, bread and spices by carefully reading product labels.
• Choose whole foods: Focus on consuming whole, unprocessed foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins.
• Avoid sugary beverages: Replace sugary drinks such as soda, energy drinks and sweetened teas with herbal tea or unsweetened beverages.