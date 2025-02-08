Reduce your sugar consumption

• Excessive sugar consumption, particularly in sugary drinks and processed foods, is a leading cause of weight gain and obesity.

• Overuse of sugar can drive metabolic processes towards insulin resistance, which is a major contributor to Type 2 diabetes.

• Fructose, a component of white sugar (sucrose) and high-fructose corn syrup, is metabolised in the liver. Excess sugar or carbohydrates can accumulate as triglycerides, leading to fatty liver disease.

• Excessive sugar intake is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, contributing to high blood pressure, inflammation and unhealthy cholesterol levels.

• An excess of sugar may also play a role in increasing the risk of stroke.

• Sugar is a primary cause of oral and dental decay, as it serves as food source for harmful bacteria in the mouth.

• Consuming excessive sugar is associated with an increased risk of depression and anxiety.