Honey, a healthy alternative to sugar

Based on traditional applications, honey when used topically can help in maintaining good skin and hair health due to its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and hydrating properties. It adds shine to hair. Honey also works wonders as a natural moisturiser for soft, glowing skin.

Finally, Honey provides a natural source of carbohydrates to fuel the body along with myriad of active compounds like antioxidants lacking in regular cane sugar that may nourish cells.

Consumed in moderation, this golden elixir can help support sustained energy and stamina needed for an active life while promoting healthy weight management. With far-ranging benefits for the body, honey makes for a smarter, nutritive alternative to sugar.