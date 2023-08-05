Consuming added sugars can increase risk of kidney stones

Kidney stones affect between 7 and 15 per cent of persons in North America, 5 to 9 per cent of people in Europe, and 1 to 5 per cent of people in Asia. Severe pain, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, and bloody urine are all common symptoms.

However, kidney stones do more than just diminish the quality of life; they can also cause infections, swelling kidneys (hydronephrosis), renal insufficiency, and end-stage renal disease. Being an adult male, obesity, persistent diarrhoea, dehydration, and having inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, or gout are all known risk factors for developing kidney stones.

Now, a study in Frontiers in Nutrition has shown for the first time that elevated consumption of added sugars should probably be added to the list of risk factors for kidney stones. Added sugars occur in many processed foods, but are especially abundant in sugar-sweetened sodas, fruit drinks, candy, ice cream, cakes, and cookies.

“Ours is the first study to report an association between added sugar consumption and kidney stones,” said lead author Shan Yin, a researcher at the Affiliated Hospital of North Sichuan Medical College, Nanchong, China. “It suggests that limiting added sugar intake may help to prevent the formation of kidney stones.”