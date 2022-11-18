Childhood deprivation can lead to impulsive behaviour as adults

According to the findings of new research, children who have experienced deprivation are more likely to make more impulsive choices than those who don't and this can lead to addictions in later life.

'Trait impulsivity', the preference for immediate gratification, has been linked to spending more on food, especially unhealthy, highly calorific food. Studies have shown that children who experience poverty and food insecurity tend to have a higher body-mass index as adults than those who do not.

Researchers from the School of Psychology at Aston University found a link between deprivation in childhood and impulsive behaviour - leading to addictions later in life. The findings, which are a culmination of six years of research, also found a further link between impulsivity, obesity and the cost of living crisis.

Professor Richard Tunney, head of the School of Psychology at Aston University, published a study in Scientific Reports earlier this year where he showed that children who experience deprivation make more impulsive choices than children who don't.