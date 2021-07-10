A simple skincare routine keeps you radiant in the monsoon

Monsoons are exciting, scrolling through Kindle while sipping a cup of ginger tea as it pours outdoors is a welcome relief after a sweltering summer. While we enjoy the rain in the comfort of our homes, it is a cause of concern for our skin and hair. The change in weather along with pollution in the air makes your skin dry, dull and uneven. Cetaphil India suggests a simple, yet effective skincare routine to help your skin look radiant even this monsoon.