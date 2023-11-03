Acupuncture can help mitigate many types of chronic pain

Researchers investigated whether acupuncture helps relieve chest pain caused by stable angina. Stable angina is a disorder that affects millions and is defined as predictable chest discomfort with exertion or when under mental or emotional stress.

A substantial amount of research has proven that acupuncture can help with a variety of chronic pain conditions. However, little is known about its effect on ischemia pain, which occurs when the heart does not receive enough oxygen, as in stable angina.

Principal investigators Judith Schlaeger, associate professor in the College of Nursing, and Holli DeVon, professor emeritus in the College of Nursing who is also a professor and the Audrienne Endowed Chair in Research at UCLA, will lead the two-site study.