Nutrients you need for healthy skin and where to find them
Many people think skincare is only about using cosmetics, but proper nutrition is the most important factor for maintaining healthy, radiant skin. Without nourishment from within, no amount of external care can keep skin in good condition for long. That’s why it’s essential to understand which nutrients are needed.
Vitamin A
First and foremost is vitamin A. It plays an important role in skin cell regeneration and helps reduce dryness. Carrots, pumpkin, spinach and egg yolks are rich in vitamin A. Regular consumption of these foods helps keep the skin soft and smooth.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C is essential for maintaining the skin’s brightness and freshness. It boosts collagen production, which keeps the skin firm and helps reduce wrinkles. Citrus fruits such as lemon and orange, as well as amla, guava and tomatoes, are high in vitamin C. Including these in your daily diet is highly beneficial for the skin.
Vitamin E
Another important nutrient is vitamin E. It acts as a powerful antioxidant and protects the skin from harmful sun rays. Nuts, sunflower seeds, avocado and vegetable oils are good sources of vitamin E. Regular intake can help slow the signs of ageing.
Omega-3
Omega-3 fatty acids play a key role in maintaining skin moisture. They help keep the skin hydrated from within and reduce inflammation. Marine fish (such as hilsa and salmon), walnuts and flaxseeds contain omega-3. This is particularly beneficial for those with dry or sensitive skin.
Minerals
Zinc is an essential mineral for the skin. It helps reduce acne and supports faster healing of wounds. Pulses, nuts, seeds and whole grains are good sources of zinc. Regular consumption helps keep the skin clear and healthy.
Protein
Protein is also vital for skin health. It helps produce collagen and elastin, which maintain the skin’s structure. Fish, meat, eggs, milk and pulses are rich in protein.
Water
Finally, the most important factor is water. Without adequate hydration, the skin becomes dry and dull. Drinking at least 8–10 glasses of water daily helps keep the skin fresh and glowing.
To achieve beautiful skin, external care alone is not enough—internal care is equally important. A balanced diet, adequate hydration and a healthy lifestyle are key to keeping your skin vibrant and healthy over time. Start including these nutrients in your diet today and care for your skin from within.
*Saif Hossain Khan is an assistant professor and medicine specialist, Popular Diagnostic Centre, Dhanmondi