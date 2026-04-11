Nutrients you need for healthy skin and where to find them

Many people think skincare is only about using cosmetics, but proper nutrition is the most important factor for maintaining healthy, radiant skin. Without nourishment from within, no amount of external care can keep skin in good condition for long. That’s why it’s essential to understand which nutrients are needed.

Vitamin A

First and foremost is vitamin A. It plays an important role in skin cell regeneration and helps reduce dryness. Carrots, pumpkin, spinach and egg yolks are rich in vitamin A. Regular consumption of these foods helps keep the skin soft and smooth.