Sudden hair loss? These vitamin deficiencies might be the reason

It is normal to lose some hair every day. However, excessive hair fall is definitely a matter of concern.

Hair loss can occur for several reasons, such as the side effects of medication, hereditary factors, age, chemical products and certain vitamin deficiencies.

Below is an overview of the vitamins whose deficiency can cause hair fall, along with their remedies:

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is extremely important for the formation of new hair follicles. Its deficiency not only causes bone loss but also leads to hair thinning and greying.