Seven effective ways to get rid of acne within 24 hours

Perhaps the most common skin problem people face around the world is acne. You may have noticed that a pimple often pops up just when you want your face to look its best.

Maintaining a proper routine, like eating fresh, less-oily food, getting enough sleep, drinking plenty of water, avoiding sun exposure, keeping your face clean, managing stress, and being careful with cosmetics and makeup, can reduce these "surprise visits" from acne.

So let’s quickly go through how you can get rid of a pimple overnight.