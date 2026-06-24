Shajgoj: Building trust before selling products

Long before beauty tutorials filled social media feeds in Bangladesh, finding reliable skincare advice was confusing. Most information was in English, often tailored for very different climates and lifestyles.

At the same time, the local market was full of uncertainty; counterfeit products were common, and consumers had little trusted guidance to help them choose what was right for their skin.

In that confusion, a gap quietly appeared. And in that gap, Shajgoj saw an opportunity not to sell products, but to solve a deeper problem, that is trust.