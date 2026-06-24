Shajgoj: Building trust before selling products
Long before beauty tutorials filled social media feeds in Bangladesh, finding reliable skincare advice was confusing. Most information was in English, often tailored for very different climates and lifestyles.
At the same time, the local market was full of uncertainty; counterfeit products were common, and consumers had little trusted guidance to help them choose what was right for their skin.
In that confusion, a gap quietly appeared. And in that gap, Shajgoj saw an opportunity not to sell products, but to solve a deeper problem, that is trust.
According to a case study by M Sayeed Alam, Kohinoor Biswas, and Bushra Humyra Esha (Innovation for a Sustainable Future: Selected Cases, 2024), the company was founded in 2013 by Sinthia Sharmin Islam, Nazmul Sheik, and Milky Mahmud.
Instead of rushing into aggressive sales like most startups, they chose a very different starting point; content.
In its early years, Shajgoj focused on creating beauty and skincare education in Bangla. It published articles, tutorials, and product guides designed specifically for Bangladeshi consumers.
The idea was simple but powerful: before people buy products, they need to understand them. And before they trust a marketplace, they need to trust the knowledge behind it.
This approach quietly changed how people engaged with beauty in Bangladesh. Instead of pushing products, Shajgoj focused on answering questions; Is this product safe? Does it suit my skin type? How do I use it properly? Over time, it became less of a website and more of a trusted guide.
One of the most important lessons from Shajgoj’s journey is that the real problem is not always what it appears to be.
The beauty industry already had products. What it lacked was clarity. Shajgoj understood that knowledge itself was the missing product and that trust was the real currency.
Another key decision was language. While much of the internet spoke in English, Shajgoj spoke in Bangla. This wasn’t just localisation, it was inclusion.
It made skincare knowledge accessible to millions who were previously left out of global beauty conversations. By reflecting local climate, culture and everyday realities, the company made its content feel personal and relevant.
As the audience grew, so did the community. Shajgoj evolved into a space where people didn’t just read content, they shared experiences, asked questions and learned from one another.
This community became the foundation of its growth, turning passive readers into engaged participants.
Over time, Shajgoj evolved into a full content-led commerce platform. But its real strength was never just commerce, it was credibility.
In a world overloaded with ads and opinions, the company positioned itself as a trusted advisor rather than just another retailer.
The lesson for entrepreneurs is simple but powerful. Many businesses start by asking, “How do we sell more?” Shajgoj started by asking, “How do we help people understand better?” That shift changes everything.
Because when people trust your knowledge, they eventually trust your business. And when trust is strong enough, transactions become a natural outcome, not the starting point.
In the end, Shajgoj’s story is not really about beauty products. It is about something far more universal: in any industry, the companies that win are often the ones that educate first, speak clearly, build community and earn trust before anything else.