Shocking! Most children in US use potentially toxic makeup products

One should be careful while using beauty products. According to a recent study conducted by scientists at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health and Earthjustice, most youngsters in the United States use makeup that may contain carcinogens and other harmful substances.

The findings were published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, a peer-reviewed journal.

According to the report, which was based on more than 200 surveys, 79 per cent of parents claim their children aged 12 and under use makeup and body items such as glitter, face paint, and lip gloss.

Prior research has shown that these products often have toxic chemicals, like lead, asbestos, PFAS, phthalates, and formaldehyde in them.