Great Hilsha Festival at InterContinental Dhaka

The king of fish and Bangladeshi’s favourite hilsha arrives at InterContinental Dhaka to make its grand appearance at The Great Hilsha Festival from 12 till 21 September 2024. The exciting food festival will take place at Elements Global Dining where signature hilsha delicacies along with many popular Bengali dishes will be available for food lovers to enjoy during dinner.

The exclusive buffet spread will feature flavourful dishes such as Ilish Polao, Shorshe Ilish, Ilish Paturi, Ilish Korma, Bhaja Ilish, assorted bhortas, traditional desserts and many other Bengali delicacies all masterfully prepared by the specialist culinary team of InterContinental Dhaka. Popular International, Asian, Italian and other cuisine will also be available all throughout the festival.