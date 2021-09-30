Coffee Week at Doreen Hotel

Celebrate this "International Coffee Day 2021" at Doreen Hotel. Your good mood is going to be sponsored by their freshly brewed coffee, coz whether it’s good or bad a coffee is the perfect companion for your mood! Guests can Enjoy BUY 1 GET 1 FREE COFFEE and 50% discount on the savoury and pastry items throughout the week available every day From 1 – 7 October 10.00 AM till 10 PM. “The Coffee People” and “La Cimbali Coffee Machine” will be the event partner for this celebration, said a press release.

The freshly brewed coffee selection holds Honey Cinnamon Latte, Spicy Afagado, Rose Macchiato, Marshmallow Mocha and the list goes on. Talking about the dessert selections, from Almond Pie to Pistachio Cake to rich Tiramisu Cake, Dhaka people sure do love their desserts. So, treat yourself to expertly crafted pastry, a slice of cake, brownie sundae or other decadent sweet treats at a charming dessert cafe like our Deli. If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, The Deli would certainly be the best place for you!