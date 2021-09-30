Coffee Week at Doreen Hotel

The Instagram-worthy creations are baked fresh and from scratch and are the brainchild of the pastry chef team, who honed their skills in the kitchen and worked at many famous pastry kitchens before bringing his art to The Deli. You can have delicious Mushroom Quiche, Cream Seafood tart, Classic Sausage Roll, Mexican Beef Burrito with Spicy French Fries and many more savoury items along with the freshly baked desserts and perfectly brewed coffee.
Get your cravings for desserts, the savoury snacks and of course the perfectly blended and brewed coffee locked down with THE DELI, because it’s hard to pass up the yummy treats, which come in dozens of whimsical flavours.
For details and reservations, call +8801966662152