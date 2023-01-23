Under the Open Sky at Le Méridien's Pop-Up Restaurant

Constantinos S Gavriel, General Manager of Le Méridien Dhaka said, to energize the nightlife and explore the city view from our Infinity Rooftop, I believe 'American Express presents Endless Evenings by Olea Lounge' will fulfill a desire for unique culinary experiences and captivate the world-class impression that our visitors cannot find any other places in the city."
"I would like to mention the name of our prime sponsor City Bank American Express for agreeing to this project and cherishing the same dream of success that we are counting on. It’s been a pleasure to have American Express on board and teaming up for achieving a greater goal,” he added.
The Hotel organised a Media Gala Night on 18 January 2023 to announce the grand launching of this lounge. Media personnel – celebrities, journalists, and influencers attended the event. Executive chef Levent Karahan presented the Olea Lounge’s authentic menu at the dinner. The menu is a fusion of appetizers, a main course choice of meat, seafood, pasta, followed by desserts. Live music set the mood.
The management team is very excited to welcome guests to the venue to experience the special aura.