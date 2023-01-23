Under the Open Sky at Le Méridien's Pop-Up Restaurant

Le Méridien Dhaka has launched a unique Pop-Up Restaurant and Lounge, offering an unforgettable experience from the evening to midnight.

The brand-new pop-up restaurant and lounge has an elegant ambiance, sophisticated décor, and a menu par excellence.

The pop-up restaurant is a very new concept in town, and Le Méridien Dhaka is the first five-star hotel presenting this exceptional alfresco experience with a breathtaking panorama for the guest to enjoy. Adding to the vibe, there is live music and theme party celebrations.