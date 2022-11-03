Sensitivity to musical rhythm promotes social development in children

According to research, engaging new-borns with music gives a ready-made technique for boosting social development and engagement.

The study was published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), Marcus Autism Center, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and Emory University School of Medicine enrolled 112 infants who were either two months or six months old.

The study tracked infants' moment-by-moment eye-looking to reveal that the rhythm of caregivers' singing causes infant eye-looking to become synchronized or entrained to the caregivers' social cues at sub-second timescales.