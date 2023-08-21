Matchboxes ignite a collector's passion

Shakil Haq's father was a collector too. He would collect all sorts of items. That's where Shakil Haq developed his interest in matchboxes. He had started his collection as a child, but most of those matchboxes didn't last as they weren't preserved properly. After a long gap, his interest in matchboxes was ignited again in 2012 and this time he got down to it in all seriousness.

After collecting matchboxes from all over the world, Shakil turned to his own country's boxes. Being a graphics and interior designer, he took up designing the little boxes and taking them to the various match manufacturers. Two companies used 15 of his designs for their matchboxes. He provided the designs for free. He also designed over 500 matchboxes for collectors and out of his own passion. In fact, he even had the boxes made with his own money.