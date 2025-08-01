Where to buy Hilsa online

You can order Hilsa from Jelebari and pay cash on delivery from the comfort of your home. Your selected fish will be delivered within 12 hours. Orders must be placed a day in advance via their Facebook page.

Currently, Hilsa weighing over 1 kg is priced between Tk 2,750 and Tk 2,900. Smaller Hilsa, where 4-5 pieces make up a kg, are priced at Tk 1,350 per kg.