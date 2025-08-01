Where to buy Hilsa online
Online-based fish markets are highly active on social media with regular posts of photos and videos of their catch. Let’s take a look at a few such online platforms offering Hilsa for sale.
Jelebari
You can order Hilsa from Jelebari and pay cash on delivery from the comfort of your home. Your selected fish will be delivered within 12 hours. Orders must be placed a day in advance via their Facebook page.
Currently, Hilsa weighing over 1 kg is priced between Tk 2,750 and Tk 2,900. Smaller Hilsa, where 4-5 pieces make up a kg, are priced at Tk 1,350 per kg.
Delivery charges within Dhaka vary from Tk 100 to Tk 250, depending on the distance. Outside Dhaka, the charge is Tk 950 including packaging and courier fees.
Order online and the fish will be delivered straight to your doorstep.
Fish World
Fish World also offers Hilsa on a cash-on-delivery basis. Orders will be accepted from 29 July. Hilsa weighing 1 kg costs there between Tk 2,100 and Tk 2,200.
Delivery charge within Dhaka is Tk 80. There’s no scope for delivery outside Dhaka though.
Taaza Fish
You can place an order directly via WhatsApp or through the Facebook page of Taaza Fish. If you place your order the night before, the fish will be delivered the following day. Hilsa weighing 1 kg is priced at Tk 2,500.
The fish is delivered within Dhaka on a cash-on-delivery basis. Customers can inspect the fish before making payment. The delivery charge is Tk 200.
Nahid’s World
Hilsa weighing over 1 kg is sold at prices ranging from Tk 2,650 to Tk 2,800, depending on market rates at the landing stations. Fish is delivered to your doorstep within Dhaka on cash-on-delivery service.
The packaging and delivery cost is Tk 350. They also deliver outside Dhaka via courier, with packaging and courier charges totalling Tk 700.
Fish Valley
Fish Valley regularly shares videos of freshly caught Hilsa straight from riverside landing stations. Here, Hilsa weighing 500-600 grams is sold at Tk 1,600, 700-800 grams at Tk 1,800, and those weighing over 1 kg range from Tk 2,550 to Tk 3,500.
Delivery within Dhaka is free while a packaging charge of Tk 200 applies on deliveries outside Dhaka.
Dhakai Ilish BD
From Dhakai Ilish BD, you can order Hilsa and roe within Dhaka on a cash-on-delivery basis.
Prices start at Tk 1,700 for Hilsa weighing 500 grams, ones weighing 1 kg costs Tk 2,650, and the largest ones weighing up to 2 kg can be bought for up to Tk 3,900.
Half a kilo of roe is priced at Tk 1,750, while 1 kg of roe costs Tk 4,200. There is no delivery charge but delivery is not available outside Dhaka.
Machwala Bhai
Operated from Chattogram, Machwala Bhai offers Hilsa caught from the sea. Prices for Hilsa weighing over 1 kg start at Tk 1,900.
For smaller ones where two pieces make up a kg, the rate is Tk 1,250 per kg. When 3-4 fish make up a kg, the price drops to Tk 900 per kg. Delivery across Chattogram is available for a maximum charge of Tk 200.
For deliveries to Dhaka, the cost goes up to Tk 450 including packaging. In that case the minimum order requirement is 5 kg.