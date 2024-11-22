Birohana Shinni: Healing under the Autumn moon
Bangladesh, a land rich in folklore and traditions, holds unique local customs that vary from region to region. These practices foster harmony among communities. In an urban setting, one such tradition has been brought to life through the concept of Birohana Shinni—an occasion for spiritual healing and connection.
As the evening turned into night, the event commenced. The venue, bustling with eager attendees, came alive under the shimmering glow of the autumnal full moon. Dressed in pristine white attire, city dwellers gathered in a rare celebration of unity and spiritual rejuvenation. Such a spectacle, if seen before, had long been forgotten, only to be revived for this unique event.
Amidst towering skyscrapers, the ambiance at the venue took on an otherworldly quality. The meticulous decoration, with its attention to detail, created a space of profound tranquility and visual wonder. The ethereal atmosphere was illuminated by the warm, flickering light of candles, casting a spellbinding glow. Yet, the centerpiece of the night was undoubtedly the Birohana Shinni.
The term Birohana, derived from Sanskrit, means `healing’. True to its name, this gathering was designed as a retreat for spiritual healing, purification, and connection of the soul.
The visionary behind this initiative was Faiza Ahmed—fashion designer, visual artist, and culinary artist. This was a dream she had long nurtured, and finally, her vision materialized into an event that captured the hearts of everyone who attended. The crowd was as diverse as the city itself—men and women of all ages, from teens to the elderly, came together to partake in the experience.
The evening reached new heights of enchantment with the harmonious interplay of Sabbir Rahman's flute and Golam Panjaton's dotara. Their music transported attendees to a realm of spiritual elevation.
Underneath a red-patterned canopy supported by banana tree trunks, the culinary delights of the evening awaited. Brass pots brimmed with vegetable khichuri and the traditional Tusha Shinni. Nearby, a table was adorned with gur-er murali (molasses-coated stick made of flour), nakuldana, batasha, kadma, and bakarkhani. The khichuri was served on sal leaf plates covered by banana leaves. The shinni was presented on banana leaves.
The Tusha Shinni was a masterpiece—a blend of brown flour, sugarcane molasses, peanuts, raisins, and soybean oil prepared using age-old techniques. The khichuri, a medley of brown rice, five varieties of vegetables, and four types of lentils, melted in the mouth. Notably, no animal-based ingredients were used as Faiza is an avid advocate of vegan food. Onions were not used while cooking the khichuri , instead, were served as crisp-fried beresta sprinkled on top. The resulting dishes were nothing short of ambrosial, transporting guests to childhood memories of eating shinni during village urs festivals. The flavors evoked nostalgia and joy, resonating deeply with the crowd.
The evening began with a symbolic gesture from Faiza Ahmed. She marked each guest’s forehead with turmeric—a practice rooted in the age-old tradition of bridal turmeric application, symbolizing purity and healing. Turmeric, long known for its medicinal and protective qualities, was a fitting emblem for this gathering. She then sprinkled rose water to welcome the guests, while the aroma of incense created an atmosphere of serenity and calm.
“Such tradition must not to be kept in the museums—it’s about living our traditions, celebrating our unique heritage, and passing it on to future generationsFaiza Ahmed, fashion designer, visual artist, and culinary artist
Visual artist Russell Rana, adorned with white wings, handed out roses to every guest, signifying love and peace. After this warm welcome, the much-anticipated shinni was served, and Russell personally ensured that every attendee received their share.
During a brief conversation, Faiza shared her inspiration for the event. A seeker of her cultural roots, she often travels to the remotest corners of Bangladesh, uncovering and cherishing traditions like Tusha Shinni. Her research revealed that detailed documentation of such customs is sparse in books or online. Through this event, she sought to bring the rustic beauty of rural traditions into the heart of the city.
“In rural Bangladesh,” Faiza explained, “shinni is a communal effort. Each person contributes according to their means—be it rice, money, cooking utensils, or fabric for the canopy. The amount someone contributes doesn’t matter. What matters is the unity and bond it fosters among the community.”
Her words carried a deep message: “As Bangladeshis, we have much to take pride in. Our geographical and cultural heritage is unparalleled. In times of natural disaster, we instinctively come together to help one another. This event mirrors that spirit.”
Faiza’s vision for Birohana Shinni was a celebration of unity, connection, and cultural preservation. “We live in a world where even inviting someone to our home is fraught with concerns—what to serve, how to impress. This creates divisions, even among friends and family. In contrast, the essence of shinni is simple, inclusive, and deeply human.”
With the support of friends and organizations like ACI, Trilogy Communication, and Haal Fashion, Faiza turned her vision into reality. “The event wasn’t for profit,” she clarified. “It was my humble effort to connect people.”
Faiza’s dream extends beyond this night. “One day,” she envisions, “we’ll host Birohana Shinni under the banyan tree in Ramna Park, where people from across the country will come together.”
“Such tradition must not to be kept in the museums—it’s about living our traditions, celebrating our unique heritage, and passing it on to future generations,” Faiza concluded with hope in her voice.
Photography:, Sanchayita, Zakia Sultana Nadia Islam