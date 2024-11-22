Birohana Shinni: Healing under the Autumn moon

Visual artist Russell Rana, adorned with white wings, handed out roses to every guest, signifying love and peace. After this warm welcome, the much-anticipated shinni was served, and Russell personally ensured that every attendee received their share.

During a brief conversation, Faiza shared her inspiration for the event. A seeker of her cultural roots, she often travels to the remotest corners of Bangladesh, uncovering and cherishing traditions like Tusha Shinni. Her research revealed that detailed documentation of such customs is sparse in books or online. Through this event, she sought to bring the rustic beauty of rural traditions into the heart of the city.

“In rural Bangladesh,” Faiza explained, “shinni is a communal effort. Each person contributes according to their means—be it rice, money, cooking utensils, or fabric for the canopy. The amount someone contributes doesn’t matter. What matters is the unity and bond it fosters among the community.”

Her words carried a deep message: “As Bangladeshis, we have much to take pride in. Our geographical and cultural heritage is unparalleled. In times of natural disaster, we instinctively come together to help one another. This event mirrors that spirit.”

Faiza’s vision for Birohana Shinni was a celebration of unity, connection, and cultural preservation. “We live in a world where even inviting someone to our home is fraught with concerns—what to serve, how to impress. This creates divisions, even among friends and family. In contrast, the essence of shinni is simple, inclusive, and deeply human.”