Amrit Restaurant comes up with a new menu

Salgado took a moment to reflect on Amrit's remarkable journey since its inception in 2007, proudly highlighting its ascent to the 15th position among 694 restaurants in Dhaka city. This achievement underscores the restaurant's unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Chef Mohkam Singh took the stage to share his illustrious decade-long journey, offering a glimpse into his successful culinary endeavors. He captivated the audience by unveiling the exciting new additions to Amrit's menu, promising an elevated dining experience for all.

FnB Manager Md. Rakib Hossain provided insights into the operational aspects of Amrit and the restaurant's commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences.