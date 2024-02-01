Amrit Restaurant comes up with a new menu
If it was good before, Amrit has bypassed excellence in Indian haute cuisine with its exquisite new menu. It revealed this new menu at a press briefing on 31 January at the restaurant in Hotel Sarina of the capital. Renowned Chef Mohkam Singh was present there to talk about the cuisine and its specialties. This was the inauguration of Amrit Live Kitchen, with live music and an exclusive dinner showcasing the tantalizing new additions to the menu.
At the event, Operations Manager Jason Salgado announced the relaunch of Amrit's new menu. He welcomed new Sr. Executive Chef, Mohkam Singh, setting the tone for an evening of culinary excellence.
Salgado took a moment to reflect on Amrit's remarkable journey since its inception in 2007, proudly highlighting its ascent to the 15th position among 694 restaurants in Dhaka city. This achievement underscores the restaurant's unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.
Chef Mohkam Singh took the stage to share his illustrious decade-long journey, offering a glimpse into his successful culinary endeavors. He captivated the audience by unveiling the exciting new additions to Amrit's menu, promising an elevated dining experience for all.
FnB Manager Md. Rakib Hossain provided insights into the operational aspects of Amrit and the restaurant's commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences.
Chef Mohkam Singh, a culinary maestro known for his expertise and creativity, brings his culinary flair to Amrit, promising an elevated dining experience for patrons. Guests will have the privilege of witnessing the magic unfold as the Amrit Live Kitchen is inaugurated, allowing them to experience the culinary artistry up close and personal.
The most-awaited Amrit's new menu is curated to delight and surprise even the most discerning palates. The exclusive dinner arrangements for the event featured the latest additions to the Amrit menu, carefully crafted to satisfy every craving. The evening was set with the perfect ambiance of Amrit with live music, making it a memorable one for our guests.
The grand event was a feast for the senses, showcasing Amrit's commitment to culinary excellence and innovation. The conference introduced the new additions as well as the traditional ambiance of Amrit.