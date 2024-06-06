Dior in Scotland for latest 'cruise' show

Dior tapped into Scotland's traditions and rebellious streak late Monday, presenting its 2025 "cruise" collection, with punk tartan, chain mail and magical ball gowns.

Haute couture has increasingly taken the catwalk on the road to showcase its latest creations, with "cruises" to spectacular locations all over the world.

After Athens, Seville and Mexico, this year Dior plumped for historic Drummond Castle, near Crieff in Perthshire, central Scotland.

Among the audience in the castle's formal gardens were Dior muses Jennifer Lawrence, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rosamund Pike and Laetitia Casta, with an army of waiters in elegant black kilts in keen attendance.