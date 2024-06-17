From ‘Made in Bangladesh’ to ‘Designed in Bangladesh’: Asad Sattar's vision through Arka Fashion Week

The second season of Arka Fashion Week, a pioneering event by Arka Studio, concluded Sunday at Aloki convention centre, on the Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road in Dhaka.

This Summer 2024 edition, running from 13 June, featured 80 young entrepreneurs — mostly Gen Z — showcasing an impressive array of fashion and festivities that captivated thousands of attendees.

Amid the vibrant atmosphere, UNB spoke to Asad Sattar, the visionary behind Arka Fashion Week, who has successfully organised the event for the second consecutive time. He and his enthusiastic team of co-organisers have dedicated themselves to promoting young designers and sustainable fashion in Bangladesh.