From ‘Made in Bangladesh’ to ‘Designed in Bangladesh’: Asad Sattar's vision through Arka Fashion Week
The second season of Arka Fashion Week, a pioneering event by Arka Studio, concluded Sunday at Aloki convention centre, on the Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road in Dhaka.
This Summer 2024 edition, running from 13 June, featured 80 young entrepreneurs — mostly Gen Z — showcasing an impressive array of fashion and festivities that captivated thousands of attendees.
Amid the vibrant atmosphere, UNB spoke to Asad Sattar, the visionary behind Arka Fashion Week, who has successfully organised the event for the second consecutive time. He and his enthusiastic team of co-organisers have dedicated themselves to promoting young designers and sustainable fashion in Bangladesh.
The Vision Behind Arka Fashion Week
“The main inspiration for starting Arka Fashion Week was the lack of international coverage and big platforms for young, up-and-coming designers in Bangladesh,” Asad Sattar explained.
“Our mission is to democratise fashion and provide a stage where Bangladeshi young designers, brands, and entrepreneurs can grow and thrive.”
Arka Fashion Week, founded by Asad Sattar, is supported by a dynamic team including Azra Mahmood, Tahsin N Choudhury, Aumia Khundkar, Afshan Sattar, Shifa Mamoon, Nawshin Khair, Sk Saifur Rahman, Mehruz Munir, and Zarin Rashid.
Highlights of Arka Fashion Week 2024
This year's event featured specially curated runway shows, clothes, and accessories from the country’s top brands and designers.
Other exciting elements included a dedicated marketplace, an innovative design lab, several exhibitions, exclusive seminars on various fashion-related topics, a food court with renowned Bangladeshi eatery brands, and diverse musical performances including Firoz Jong and Karnival on the opening night, Muza on Friday, Indalo on Saturday, and EDM on the closing night.
“Last year, we successfully demonstrated what a proper fashion week can showcase,” Asad said. “This year, we expanded the event from three days to four, adding new initiatives and presenting prominent figures in our industry like Bibi Russell, Humaira Khan, and the fashion label Aranya.”
One notable addition this year was the Tangail Tant (weaving) exhibition, curated by Jewel A Rob, showcasing the work of more than eight artists on Tangail weavers. The event also featured a seminar and panel discussion on this subject, along with other thought-provoking discussions on various topics in the fashion and retail industry.
Goals for the Future
When asked about the ultimate goals of Arka Fashion Week, Asad outlined two primary objectives. “First, we want to move from ‘Made in Bangladesh’ to ‘Designed in Bangladesh’.
We aim for Bangladeshi brands to be recognised and appreciated worldwide, ensuring that our designs are in demand in the global market.”
“Second, we observe that the retail space in Bangladesh is not yet dominated by big multinationals due to certain policies. When these policies become more favorable, we want our local fashion retailers to be ready and strong.
If we prepare for this, our cultural identity will be preserved through the work of our designers and fashion retailers.”
Looking Ahead
As Arka Fashion Week 2024 wraps up tonight, the spirit of Bangladeshi fashion continues to thrive. Asad Sattar assured that Arka Fashion Week will return with its exciting offerings in the near future, continuing to elevate and celebrate the fashion industry in Bangladesh.
This edition, powered by Miniso, has set a new standard for fashion events in the country, paving the way for future growth.