Sci-fi Dior show boldly puts focus on 'real clothes'

Dior put on an austere sci-fi spectacle at Paris Fashion Week on Friday that wowed the audience with models rising unexpectedly out of hidden trapdoors.

Despite the impressive gimmick, Dior's creative director Kim Jones told AFP the stark, metallic set design was aimed at putting the focus on the outfits -- not always the case in the publicity-hungry world of high fashion.

"The thing about what I do is that they are always real clothes. I really think about what the customer wants," Jones told AFP at Dior's showroom next to the Arc de Triomphe.