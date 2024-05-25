Preity Zinta adds desi touch to Cannes red carpet in pink saree

As the 77th Cannes Film Festival prepares to draw its curtain, it was actor Preity Zinta, who took the fashion game to another level with her second look in a pink saree.

She brought charm and elegance and took over the red carpet with her desi avatar. Preity wore a blush pink saree by Seema Gujral with intricate embellishments on it.

For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup and accessories. Her wavy hair accentuated her ethnic look.

On Friday, Preity Zinta presented the award Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honour to veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan.