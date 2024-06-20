Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning dress

Ahead of the pre-release event for Nag Ashwin's highly awaited film 'Kalki 2898 AD' in Mumbai, actor Deepika Padukone shared glimpses of her baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Deepika dropped a series of blurry, monochrome pictures, showcasing her in a form-fitting dress with a slit in the back. She completed the look with high heels and jewellery.

One of the pictures shows her holding her bump, her hair styled in a messy ponytail, and laughing as she's clicked. She captioned the photos, "Okay enough...Now I'm hungry!"