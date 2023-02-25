Untitled Feb 25, 2023 11:55 am

Italian luxury label Gucci drew from its past to present an eclectic mix of looks at its womenswear show at Milan Fashion Week on Friday, paving the way for the next chapter as it awaits its new creative director.

The brand's creative team revisited Gucci's glamorous and colourful looks of the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s - nodding to silhouettes and creations by past designers like Tom Ford and Frida Giannini.

Gucci parted ways with its star designer Alesandro Michele last November as sales lagged competitors, and the prized brand of French luxury group Kering PRTP.PA will welcome its new creative director, Sabato De Sarno, later this year.