Prada-Simons duo provide elegance, comfort at Milan show for men

Iconic designer Miuccia Prada teamed up with Raf Simons in Milan on Sunday to present their new men's collection, combining elegance and comfort with an aim to "free" men's bodies.

It was one of the most highly anticipated collections on the third day of Fashion Week, which focuses on the spring-summer 2024 period. Their show took place in the austere surroundings of the Prada Foundation, setting the scene for a sober but refined men's wardrobe.

The starting point was "the simplest white shirt". From this base, said Prada, "you can do whatever you want" and modify it according to the individuality of each person.