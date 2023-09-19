Daniel Lee making new rules at Burberry's London show

British designer Daniel Lee presented his second collection for Burberry at a star-studded show in London on Monday, unveiling summer versions of the famous trench coat and a range of new accessories.

Burberry, the iconic British brand founded in 1856, was, as usual, the most eagerly awaited show at London Fashion Week. In a sign of its cultural power, Bond Street underground station in central London has been renamed "Burberry Street" for the duration of Fashion Week.

For his first show in February, Lee welcomed his hundreds of guests under a huge tent pitched in a London park in a nod to the British taste for outdoor activities -- whatever the weather -- an integral part of Burberry's identity.