Musical chairs at top as Paris Fashion Week starts

Paris Fashion Week starts Monday in a swirl of rumours of musical chairs at some of the sector's most fabled brands.

Falling profits at the two luxury giants LVMH and Kering have sent a shudder through the industry, fuelling talk of a ‘Game of Thrones’ among top designers.

Celine's Hedi Slimane and Simon Porte Jacquemus -- the young French designer who made tiny handbags and tiny everything else a thing -- are being talked of to fill Karl Lagerfeld's empty chair at Chanel after Virginie Viard, who took the reins after the Kaiser's death in 2019, bowed out in June.

Tongues are also likely to wag at the spring-summer shows over where John Galliano might go, with his contract at Maison Margiela nearing its end.