Swift, Beyonce show the lucrative pop-fashion liaison

Swift goes through an average of 13 outfits each night of her Eras Tour, whose European leg kicks off in Paris on Thursday.

These include ball gowns for the country section, sequined ensembles for the pop hits, and vaporous dresses for her forays into folk.

They are courtesy of high-fashion labels like Cavalli, Louboutin and Versace -- though she was not always an obvious fit for them.

"Luxury designers wouldn't have been as interested in partnering with Taylor because her presentation as a pop star was down-to-Earth, unlike someone like Beyonce or Lady Gaga," said Satu Hameenaho-Fox, author of 'Into the Taylor-Verse'.

"But the level of her fame is so extreme now, and she's become viewed as very much in the pantheon of Great American songwriters, that, without ever being daring in her fashion, she's considered almost an institution, a classy institution that any brand would benefit from being associated with."