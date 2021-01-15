Bangladesh’s Mehnaz in French fashion house Mugler

How communications are done

Mehnaz said this is done in two ways. The magazines are divided into three categories. The European and American magazines are at the top. They are contacted. Sometimes they are paid to write and publish features and editorials. "In the case of paid articles, we have a lot of demands. Then sometimes they are the ones who contact us. They let us know in detail that they want and we send them everything accordingly. But we make sure we know who are being taken for the photo shoot. There is no problem in the case of regular models, but we have our choices when it comes to stars. We work with those that go with Thierry Mugler’s dignity, not just with anyone."

"We often work with social media influencers too, but always have to remain alert. We don’t want anyone who works with us to get embroiled in any controversy or many any objectionable statements, particularly religious, communal or racist in nature," said Mehnaz.

Mehnaz presently is in charge of Europe communications.

Fashion branding and Bangladesh

Each brand has a separate universe replete with details. These things are not given importance in Bangladesh. That is why Bangladesh can’t create brands, says Mehnaz. In Bangladesh, business comes before brand, she explains, and that is why the various brands can’t be distinguished. These details must be given attention to create a brand identity. This has to be dealt with in every step of communications.

She said, when we have a photo shoot, every detail is looked into minutely, from model selection to following the mood-board, communicating with the styling team, trials, make-up and more.

Even every word is given thought. We never say pants, we say trousers. Mugler has its colour branding too, like black and powder blue or pale blue. No matter what, there has to be a touch of these two colours along with the colour palette of that year. The brand DNA runs through certain elements.

Mehnaz feels things will change in Bangladesh and is interested in doing some work of her own to this end.

Changes ahead

The world is now leaning towards sustainable products and many establishments have begun working on this. Does Mugler have such plans in the pipeline?

Mehnaz said that their creative director has already declared that from this year they will use sustainable clothing. Also, they had been coming up with 8 to 10 collections a year. That will be halved and more attention paid to product design and manufacture. They are taking another initiative and that is to present their collections in due time. The collection for six months later is put presented at the fashion week. But now they will display the spring-summer collection at the autumn-winter fashion week and the autumn-winter collection at the spring-summer fashion week.

Many brands are wanting to move away from the season based fashion concept. Their slogan now is: see now, buy now, wear now.