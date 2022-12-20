Tokyo exhibit showcases Dior's passion for Japan

A hit exhibition showcasing Christian Dior's work opens in Tokyo this week with a focus on the French designer's fascination with Japan and the country's influence on his pieces.

"Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams" arrives in Japan after drawing huge crowds in Paris, London and New York.

Opening Wednesday, the exhibition features 350 haute couture dresses -- including Japan-inspired gowns displayed in settings intended to pay tribute to Japanese culture.

Architect Shohei Shigematsu created structures including a room covered with an undulating three-dimensional facade constructed from translucent traditional washi paper pasted over wooden frames.