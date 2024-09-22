Presenting a playful and colourful collection of mismatched prints, Italian designer Donatella Versace said she had set out to bring "optimism and joy" to the catwalk with her show at Milan Fashion Week.

Friday evening's Versace show, held at the medieval Castello Sforzesco, kicked off with models wearing clashing prints: zigzag tops and floral skirts, an aesthetic that dominated the spring/summer 2025 line for both womenswear and menswear.