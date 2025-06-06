Tasmim Zobaear takes Bangladeshi couture to Cannes with Urvashi's dazzling gown

When Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela graced the red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in a stunning crystal-embroidered gown, she captured the world’s attention.

But behind the glamour of the sculpted silhouette and intricate detailing stood a name many were yet to discover — Tasmim Zobaear, a rising fashion designer from Bangladesh who is quietly but powerfully carving out a space for South Asian luxury fashion on the global stage.

It was a moment that would mark a historic milestone. For the first time, an Indian actress appeared at Cannes in a creation by a Bangladeshi designer — a bold silver and white haute couture gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and dimensional floral accents.