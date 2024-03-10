Tahsan Khan unveils two new MICLO outlets in Dhaka

With the swift opening of two new outlets, MICLO Bangladesh is continuing its expansion. The retail fashion label caught everyone by surprise when it unveiled eight outlets in Dhaka and Narsingdi just last November.

Popular singer and actor Tahsan Khan inaugurated two grand outlets in Dhaka's Mirpur and Uttara on Thursday, 8 March.

Sharing his excitement about this collaboration, Tahsan Khan remarked, "From now on, you will see me regularly with this ready-made clothing brand Myclo Bangladesh. Hopefully the continuity of good things and new things and new surprises will continue."