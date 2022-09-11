Fendi kicks off New York Fashion Week by celebrating the Baguette

Fendi kicked off New York's Fashion Week with a show celebrating its flagship Baguette bag, in a strong comeback for the runway after pandemic disruption.

The Italian luxury house pulled out all the stops 25 years after the small bag became a fashion staple when it was carried by actress Sarah Jessica Parker on "Sex and the City," with 1990s supermodel Linda Evangelista closing out the show on Friday, 15 years after she last walked a runway.

The bag's creator Silvia Venturini Fendi and the artistic director of Fendi's women's collections, Kim Jones, collaborated with designer Marc Jacobs, Tiffany & Co, Sarah Jessica Parker herself and the Japanese bag manufacturer Porter.