Dior's arrows and Amazons as Saint Laurent revives its master

Dior gave Paris Fashion Week a shot of Olympic adrenaline on Tuesday with a troop of athletic Amazons striding down its runway amid whizzing arrows.

Not for the first time, Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri dipped into her feminist quiver to deliver modern, technological looks for strong women taking on the world.

Almost entirely in black and white, her spring-summer collection was inspired by the Amazon dress created by the fabled French brand's founder, Christian Dior, in 1951.