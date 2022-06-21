Harry Styles collaborates with Gucci, announces new collection

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles announced his collaboration with Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Gucci, to create a new Gucci collection named 'Gucci HA HA HA'.

The 'As It Was' singer is well-known for his love for the Gucci brand and the new collection blends the first initials of Styles and Michele, reported ANI quoting Page Six. It represents the laughing face emoji which both the celebrities have used while talking with each other, over the years.