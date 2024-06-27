Designer vestments and furniture for Paris's reborn Notre-Dame

Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris is getting a modern makeover for its reopening in December, with designer furniture and colourful priestly vestments created by a top fashion designer.

The 860-year-old cathedral has been undergoing a rapid reconstruction since being ravaged by fire in 2019.

It is on track to reopen on 8 December, and with less than six months to go, fire-blackened rubble has given way to gleaming stone.

Archbishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich said he wanted to "welcome the whole world" as he revealed details of the new interior designs.