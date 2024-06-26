Chanel at fashion week without sacked designer Viard

Awkward! Chanel held its haute couture show on Tuesday just three weeks after the very abrupt departure of creative director Virginie Viard after almost 30 years with the brand.

Viard worked alongside the legendary Karl Lagerfeld for years before taking over at the helm after his death in 2019. She oversaw record sales of nearly USD 20 billion last year.

But a crisis had been brewing for months, with sceptical pouts on the front row and murmurs that her shows were growing repetitive, and she was unceremoniously booted out in early June.

Viard, 62, did not even get a swan song on Tuesday. There was no mention of her in the show notes, which said the latest collection was created by the 150 artisans of its workshop on Rue Cambon.