Suits and signet rings: Charles's fashion through the ages

Whether a bespoke three-piece suit or the waxed jacket of the upper-class rural set, Charles's characteristic style has rarely strayed from the predictable during his decades in the public eye.

But his sartorial flair did earn him the title of world's best-dressed man, an honour he laughed off as unlikely. The new king's clothes and shoes are made by the best in the land.

Charles, whose spending has long been criticised, is said to own hundreds of classically cut suits, many from Anderson & Sheppard on London's Savile Row.