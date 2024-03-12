Sonia Musa's Eid collection takes couture to dazzling heights
The resonance of "kaloati," signifying mastery in Hindustani classical music, echoed in my mind as I watched Sonia Musa Dhaka's Eid collection on 7 March at the fashion show held at the Aloki convention center on the Tejgaon-Gulshan link road in the capital. Though dubbed an Eid collection, it transcended the typical expectations of festive attire, embracing the essence of couture. The multidimensionality was palpable, suggesting suitability for various occasions beyond Eid, including weddings, grand events and sophisticated parties. Its versatility empowers wearers to discern its appropriateness based on individual preferences and occasions, elevating its appeal to a broader audience.
Sonia Musa Dhaka's ingenuity shone through as she reimagined Mughal-inspired dresses with a fresh perspective, infusing classical embroidery with contemporary allure. The incorporation of experimental fabrics lent a unique edge, harmonizing tradition with modernity and resulting in a collection that exuded trendiness and sophistication. The meticulous attention to detail was evident in the interplay of light to dark shades across lehengas, sarees, ruffled sarees, and dresses, totaling an impeccable ensemble of 80 pieces.
Additionally, the hand-painted shrugs and carefully curated accessories enhanced the outfits' aesthetic appeal, contributing to the collection's overall charm. The embellishments, including thread and zari work, epitomized elegance while exuding moderation.
Aydha Mehnaz, head of VIP and Media Relations at Thierry Mugler, emphasized the collection's roots in Bangladesh, highlighting its craftsmanship and artisanal excellence. Sonia Musa Dhaka's dedication to nurturing local talent and honing intricate handwork reflected in the outstanding embroidery and surface ornamentation, which showcased Bangladesh's rich heritage at this majestic ambience.
The choreography, masterfully directed by Azra Mahmood, elevated the show to international standards, with 40 models flawlessly executing their walks under her impeccable guidance. The seamless transition of outfits and the dramatic beginning and end underscored Azra's penchant for experimentation and precision, culminating in a 28-minute spectacle that captivated the audience. The collaboration of various institutions, including Avari, Checkmate Events, Rony Sharafat, Kashfia, and Aloki, further accentuated the show's success, reflecting the collective effort of the fashion industry in Bangladesh.
Sonia Musa Dhaka's Eid collection epitomizes mastery and innovation, setting a benchmark for the country's high fashion landscape.
This fashion show was a perfect platform to view our fashion designers, models, entrepreneurs, and choreographers. It demonstrated what we can achieve through dedication and effort. Everyone involved showcased the heights we can reach when we put our minds to it.
The lush ambiance of the Aloki Convention Center provided a perfect backdrop for the show, enhancing its grandeur and sophistication. The meticulous planning, from guest engagement to seamless execution, underscored the professionalism and attention to detail that characterized the event. Moreover, the inclusion of Bengali songs before the show conveyed a message of cultural pride and inclusivity, dispelling stereotypes about fashion shows and highlighting the diversity of Bangladesh's cultural heritage.
I've followed Sonia Musa's journey for years, witnessing her evolution from small shows at the Banani DOHS Club to this grand extravaganza. Her innovative spirit manifested in this year's collection, celebrating novelty and extravagance.
The launch of the collection on 9 March at her flagship outlet at House 22/A, Road 3, Banani DOHS, Dhaka, marks a significant milestone in Bangladesh's fashion journey, showcasing the country's talent and creativity on a global stage.
The designer's ingenuity certainly warrants recognition. The makeup and hairstyles were impeccable. Prive by Nahil Hedayet equally merits acclaim in this instance. Furthermore, Dameer's meticulously crafted runway track splendidly enhanced the catwalk presentation.