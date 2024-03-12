Sonia Musa's Eid collection takes couture to dazzling heights

The resonance of "kaloati," signifying mastery in Hindustani classical music, echoed in my mind as I watched Sonia Musa Dhaka's Eid collection on 7 March at the fashion show held at the Aloki convention center on the Tejgaon-Gulshan link road in the capital. Though dubbed an Eid collection, it transcended the typical expectations of festive attire, embracing the essence of couture. The multidimensionality was palpable, suggesting suitability for various occasions beyond Eid, including weddings, grand events and sophisticated parties. Its versatility empowers wearers to discern its appropriateness based on individual preferences and occasions, elevating its appeal to a broader audience.

Sonia Musa Dhaka's ingenuity shone through as she reimagined Mughal-inspired dresses with a fresh perspective, infusing classical embroidery with contemporary allure. The incorporation of experimental fabrics lent a unique edge, harmonizing tradition with modernity and resulting in a collection that exuded trendiness and sophistication. The meticulous attention to detail was evident in the interplay of light to dark shades across lehengas, sarees, ruffled sarees, and dresses, totaling an impeccable ensemble of 80 pieces.