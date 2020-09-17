London Fashion Week opens with online focus

London Fashion Week kicks off on Thursday with a livestreamed show from Burberry but without the hordes of industry insiders, A-listers and journalists who usually flock to it from around the world.

The twice-annual event aims to be both more intimate and open, organisers say, with the coronavirus pandemic meaning only a handful of "physical" shows will be staged.

Around 80 designers will present their latest collections during the six days of showings, some in catwalk presentations but most via videos posted on the Fashion Week's official website.

Among the designers daring to hold public parades -- with plenty of social distancing -- are London-based Turkish creator Bora Aksu, luxury knitwear pioneer Mark Fast and the Chinese brand PRONOUNCE.

Their shows will be broadcast live online, "an essential tool for our brand to express our seasonal message on a global scale," Fast told Vogue Business.

"An online streaming of a fashion show will reach tens of thousands on the day, and hundreds of thousands, if not more, throughout the season."