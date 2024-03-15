Mugler’s runway at the Paris Fashion Week

Knowing Mugler's penchant for bold experimentation with solid colors, particularly shades of black, we opted attire reflecting this aesthetic. I adorned a newly designed saree by the House of Ahmed, featuring a leather blouse with zardozi embroidered sleeves and intricate beadwork throughout. Meanwhile, Sajid, also the CEO of Shanta Lifestyle, donned a striking black silk and velvet tuxedo designed by Mehruz Munir of Zurhem, adorned with glamorous beading on the velvet part.

Mugler's fashion show unfolded as a theatrical spectacle, deviating from conventional runway presentations. Forty-one models graced the catwalk, initially emerging in groups as curtains gradually unveiled the majestic hall of the Lycée Carnot School. Mugler's signature bold and feminine style shone through, highlighted by the predominant use of black, complemented by accents of red and unexpected prints.