Chanel names Matthieu Blazy to enter new artistic era

French luxury brand Chanel on Thursday named former Bottega Veneta creative boss Matthieu Blazy as its new artistic director, one of the biggest jobs in fashion tasked with finally turning the page on the Karl Lagerfeld era.

Chanel confirmed the appointment shortly after Bottega Veneta announced that the 40-year-old Blazy was leaving the Italian firm to be replaced by British designer Louise Trotter.

The Franco-Belgian Blazy had worked for Maison Margiela, Celine and Calvin Klein before joining Bottega Veneta in 2020 and quickly taking charge of its haute couture.