Lanvin picks seasoned veteran Peter Copping as artistic director

Historic French fashion label Lanvin has named Britain's Peter Copping, who has worked with Nina Ricci, Oscar de la Renta, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, as its new artistic director.

Copping will take over men's and women's collections from September, the fashion house announced on Thursday.

Lanvin, the oldest active French fashion house, announced in spring 2023 that it would focus on leather goods and accessories.