This is what Mrunal Thakur wears for her Cannes red carpet debut

Actor Mrunal Thakur has stunned her fans with her fashion statement at Cannes 2023. On Thursday, she finally hit the red carpet and truly made heads turn with her killer look.

She wore a structured ivory cutout gown with a long train designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Mrunal added bling to her look with big sparkly earrings.

The fitted gown has strategically placed cutouts that add a touch of modernity. Adding a whimsical touch to the gown, delicate frills cascade gracefully in the front.