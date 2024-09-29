Victoria Beckham shows breezy, minimalist dresses at Paris Fashion Week

For the spring-summer collection of her namesake label, Victoria Beckham showed a lineup of minimalist dresses and deconstructed tailoring on a runway set up in the outskirts of Paris.

Models emerged from a neoclassical chateau in the sprawling Bois de Boulogne gardens after dark, the trains of their skirts trailing behind. The audience sat in a courtyard under a clear, plastic tent, huddled in blankets left on each seat, while rows of candles flickered under the sphinx statues nearby.