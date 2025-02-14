Michael Kors' layered luxury rounds out New York Fashion Week

Michael Kors layered up for his fall/winter 2025 collection at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, rounding out six days of shows and nearly 60 designers showing off their latest looks.

Known for his love of practicality and luxury, Kors infused his latest collection with the theme of throwaway chic.

"I love the idea of ease, comfort, mobility and movement. Looking chic without being studied and stiff. And the French word for it is dégagé, which is, you know, throwaway chic. So, you're definitely going to see what I like to say is warm modernism," said Kors.